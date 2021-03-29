WSU Offers In-Person Events for Graduating Students

“Graduates will become the first participants in a brand-new WSU tradition,” Olson said. “Each time the bell is heard across the city, a student proclaims their achievement.”

The Graduation Bell will be a large cast-iron bell that will be secured now and into the future so only students can ring the bell, and only on their Graduation Day. After students graduate, they can ring the bell and sign their name in a ledger that will be preserved into the future. During COVID, additional safety measures will be put in place for those ringing the bell.

The inspiration for the new tradition was an idea that has been clanging around in President Olson’s head for some time.

“My inspiration was the convergence of two traditions, one at the University of Georgia and one at Harvard,” Olson said.

At the University of Georgia there is a tradition of ringing the Chapel Bell on graduation day. At Harvard there’s a tradition of walking through the “Old Yard” as well as through a majestic gate that is only done on the day students enter Harvard for the first time and when they leave for the last. President Olson said he wanted WSU to embrace the symbolism of a singular experience similar to Harvard and the Univ. of Georgia in recognition of students’ achievements with both the Graduation Bell and the Applause Tunnel – the latter being a tradition during commencement and New Student Convocation.

What’s most important, President Olson said, is making commencement as meaningful as possible for students who have dedicated time, effort, and energy to completing a degree for their future.

“We are ever grateful for the opportunity to gather both in-person and virtually to celebrate the class of 2021,” President Olson said. “And to send them off on their journey to improve the world.”