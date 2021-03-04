WSU in the News: WSU Students Help MCHS Animals Become Adopted Through Art

The foursome understood the need for companionship, especially during this time. “…we were thinking about all these people that were feeling isolated and lonely,” Woodhouse said in an interview with the Austin Daily Herald. “We all have these pets helping us through it.”

Taking the feelings they get from their own pets they adapted that and applied it to their project. 12, eight by eight canvases of pets they chose are currently at the Mower County Human Society where they can be displayed or given to adoptive parents as a keepsake.