WSU Food Shelf Here to Stay

Located in the Integrated Wellness Center in room 130, the Warrior Cupboard is open during the same hours as the IWC. To access the space all students have to do is email wellness@winona.edu with their request. Once the student’s information is in the system, they just have to swipe a card to enter the room and grab what food is needed.

Since the Warrior Cupboard is designed to be a supplemental source of food, if students need more support the Winona Volunteer Services offers another food shelf in the community that students can use in conjunction with the Warrior Cupboard.

Another, more intensive, option for students struggling with food insecurity is the Minnesota Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Many college students are eligible for SNAP, a state-funded program that provides an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card that approved candidates can use, like a debit card, to purchase food from the store. To find out more about applying for SNAP you can contact knoelke@winona.edu or visit the Minnesota Department of Human Services website.