Spot and Support Equity in the Workplace

To expand on the topic and speak from a different perspective, Martin will be joined in an earlier session of the symposium, by a group of three expert panelists who will speak on topics of hiring, creating an inclusive work environment and informing candidates on how best to approach questions regarding workplace equity. Both sessions will be on Zoom starting at 5:15 p.m. with the second session starting at 6:30p.m. The symposium is open to the public however, spots are limited.

“Creating organizations and workplaces that live out the values of diversity, equity, and inclusion are better for all of us and establishes stronger, more productive organizations” explains one of the panelists, Becky Evan who is an assistant professor of management at Metropolitan State University.

Evan will be joined by Dawn Kirchner, a diversity recruitment specialist at Mayo Clinic Rochester, and Jerad Green, a diversity, equity and inclusions specialist at Hennepin County District court.

“We spend many hours in our workplaces,” Evan said. “And it should be a place where we can be our best selves.”

Martin, who is the cofounder of the American Chambers of Commerce in Macao and the U.S. Warden for the American Consulate, said confronting or advocating for equity requires a level of honesty, communication, and faith.

“You will go through trials and tribulations but through all of those there will be light at the end of the rainbow, so continue to have faith in yourself and continue to move forward,” Martin said.

Between Martin and the panel of experts, they hope to give attendees tangible tips that will impact their future.

“I hope attendees walk away with a meaningful understanding of how to research companies and prepare for an interview that is in alignment with one’s individual values,” Evan said.