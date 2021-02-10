WSU’s Dancescape Production Goes Virtual

Winona area audiences may not be able to gather under one roof, but that’s not taking the pep out of the Department of Theatre and Dance’s step.

The Winona renowned production of Dancescape, by Winona State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance, will live on despite the pandemic.

It will just be, for now, in a virtual setting.

The WSU department will present Dancescape 2021: A Dance Film Festival. The virtual showcase will be streamed online Thursday through Saturday. Tickets are $6 for students and $10 for general admission and can be purchased online. Also on Saturday at 8:30pm, there will be an informal, interactive talk with student artists in the form of a Zoom webinar. The link to this is: https://minnstate.zoom.us/j/95392395098 with passcode: DANCE.

In the tumult of last fall, WSU student, guest and faculty choreographers, dancers, filmmakers, designers, and technical staff joined together to create innovative and poignant dance films. The choreographed pieces range from a jazzy, playful romp through the streets of Winona, echoing West Side Story and La La Land to a mercurial duet exploring the solar eclipse

Students and guest choreographers have teamed up with filmmakers to bring their vision to life. Natalie Tyler, a dance minor, collaborated with Francisco Angel to create a revealing, inspiring look at a personal healing journey.

Retiring Dance Program Director Gretchen Cohenour collaborated with son and musician Noah Short and local dance film artist Sydney Swanson to create evocative triptych The Back Water Series.