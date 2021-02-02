WSU Receives Largest Gift in its History

Schoh always enjoyed the times he spent with Mo, describing him as a great storyteller. “He loved his time at Winona State and loved baseball, and he was never short on stories about either,” Schoh said. “We are so thankful he was a part of WSU and appreciate his generosity more than words can describe. He’s made an impact on Warrior student athletes forever.”

Of the remaining gift dollars, approximately $700,000 will go towards Winona State’s Sustaining Fund, where it will be directed to the areas of the university’s greatest needs; along with a sum earmarked to provide support to the Alumni House, where Mo spent a lot of his time during his various visits to campus.

Although Mo lived in Virginia, where according to him, “they have never heard of anything but Virginia,” he was known for talking about Winona all the time, telling anyone who would listen that he went to college at the “Harvard of the West.” He founded the WSU Alumni Society Chapter in Northern Virginia and served as its president. Up until his last days, he always held a soft spot for his alma mater.

Mo died peacefully in his home in Luray, VA on July 26, 2019. An invaluable friend and donor, Mo Weber and his philanthropic spirit will continue to support Winona students for many years to come.

“Mo was full of energy and always youthful, right up until the end of his life when he had rounded third and was heading home,” shared Olson. “He will always be a part of the WSU community – a diamond not just for nine innings but forever!”

