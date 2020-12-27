Preparing for Spring Semester – Dec. 27, 2020

The Winona State University campus is currently on Winter Break, which runs through Jan. 10.

In preparation for the beginning of Spring Semester 2021, Winona State students and employees have been asked to self-quarantine starting Dec. 28, through the first day of classes on Jan. 11. The intent of this self-imposed, modified quarantine is to limit all non-essential activities for two weeks prior to spring semester. (Activities deemed “essential” include attending in-person classes, reporting to a job, and obtaining food.)

Winona State will remain in Campus Safety Level: Orange until at least Jan. 10, which is in line with the most recent Executive Order issued by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (Executive Order 20-103). This order extended through Jan. 10 many of the statewide precautions put in place in November.

The start to WSU’s Spring Semester 2021 will proceed very cautiously, with as many classes and activities as possible held virtually for the first few weeks. Courses that must be held in-person, such as labs, will proceed with added precautions.

In addition, instead of a weeklong Spring Break in March 2021, three non-class Break Days will be scheduled throughout Spring Semester, and WSU Finals Week will be moved up one week to April 26-29. The official spring semester will conclude as scheduled on Commencement Day–May 7, 2021.

Please continue to check the WSU COVID-19 Response website for updates.