WSU At Top of U.S. News Best Colleges List for Minnesota

Winona State University has again been ranked the second public institution in the state of Minnesota, according to U.S. News and World Report’s 2021 rankings.

The ranking places WSU as the top-ranked university in the Minnesota State system, fifth among all Minnesota universities (public or private), and 10th among all public universities in the Midwest. The university is tied for 46th on the comprehensive list of all regional universities (public or private) in the Midwest, an upward movement from being tied for the overall 66th spot (and sixth in Minnesota), in the publication’s 2020 ranking.

U.S. News and World Report also included Winona State University in several of their other 2021 rankings:

For the second year in a row, WSU was ranked among Top Performers on Social Mobility, coming in 6th in Minnesota and 40th in the Midwest overall. This study measures how successful schools are at advancing social mobility by enrolling and graduating large proportions of disadvantaged students awarded with Pell Grants.

WSU was again recognized as one of the Best Colleges for Veterans, one of only six schools statewide, and lone Minnesota State university to make the list. To qualify, institutions must participate in the yellow ribbon program and have 20 or more students who used GI Bill benefits to finance their educations.

The university was also ranked among the Best Undergraduate Engineering Programs in the nation for its Composite Materials Engineering program, which is the only accredited undergraduate program in the U.S. that offers a Bachelor of Science degree in composite materials engineering.

U.S. News & World Report bases its regional rankings on peer assessment, graduation and retention rates, graduation rate performance, faculty resources, student selectivity, financial resources and alumni giving. Complete listings are available at usnews.com/colleges.

About Winona State University

Founded in 1858, Winona State University is a comprehensive, regional public university with over 7,600 students on campuses in Winona and Rochester. Around half of WSU students are first-generation, meaning neither parent has a four-year bachelor’s degree. The oldest member of the Minnesota State system, WSU offers more than 80 undergraduate, pre-professional, licensure, graduate and doctorate programs in five colleges: Business, Education, Liberal Arts, Nursing & Health Sciences, and Science & Engineering.

Winona State is ranked as the second public institution in Minnesota by U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Colleges,” has been named among the “Best in the Midwest” by The Princeton Review for 17 years in a row, and has been featured as one of America’s 100 Best College Buys for quality and value for 25 consecutive years. The University generates $447.9 million in economic impact for the region per year. The University’s mission is to enhance the intellectual, social, cultural and economic vitality of the people and communities we serve: a community of learners improving our world. For more information, visit winona.edu.