WSU Makes Course Adjustments Post-Thanksgiving Break

Winona State University will move the majority of courses online after Thanksgiving Break, Nov. 26-29. The campus, residence halls, and on-campus facilities and services remain open to students and employees.

“As part of our ongoing efforts to protect the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff and the greater community, Winona State will move the majority of courses online after Thanksgiving Break,” said WSU President Scott R. Olson. “These adjustments will reduce the number of students, faculty and staff who would normally return to the Winona and Rochester campuses and surrounding communities following the Thanksgiving holiday.”

Courses moved online will remain online through the end of Finals Week (Dec. 7-10). Exempt from this adjustment will be courses with necessary in-person activities (such as Labs, Performances, Field Experiences, Clinicals, and Practicums), which may require students to be on-campus to have the best possible learning experience.

For more information on the university’s COVID response efforts, visit https://www.winona.edu/emergency/health-alert.asp.