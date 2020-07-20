Self-Reported Positive Case of COVID-19

A positive COVID-19 test result was self-reported to Winona State the week of July 20.

The individual and their contacts are self-isolating per Centers for Disease Control and local public health guidelines, and WSU has enacted CDC cleaning protocols as designated in our Back-To-Campus Preparedness Plan (PDF). Contact tracing is being coordinated through the local health district in conjunction with WSU Student Health Services. Those in the Winona State community who may have come into close contact with the positive cases are being notified directly and given further instructions to prevent the spread.

As part of Clery Act requirements for all universities, Winona State University is required to send this initial Emergency Notification* to students and employees of a positive COVID-19 case on campus. Additional notifications of confirmed WSU-related positive cases will be available through the “Latest Updates” section of the WSU COVID-19 website. For statewide information, review the Minnesota Department of Health “Situation Update for COVID-19.”

This makes two positive COVID-19 test results self-reported to WSU since July 6. We are aware there may be other cases and continue to encourage self-reporting if you have received a positive test result.

If you are are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or may have been exposed, please follow CDC guidelines.

WSU Students – Call the WSU Ask-A-Nurse Message Line at 507-457-2292 or email askanurse@winona.edu. Calls will be returned within two hours during the business day. Calls placed after hours will be answered the following business day.

WSU Employees – Contact your personal healthcare provider.

With the increase in COVID-19 cases in our local community and state, please continue to strengthen your personal health protection:

Monitor your health for symptoms, and stay home if you’re sick

Follow CDC guidance if symptoms develop

Practice physical distancing and avoid gatherings of people

Wash your hands often with soap and water; cover your cough and sneeze; avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

Frequently clean all commonly touched surfaces.

For more information visit WSU’s COVID-19 website.

*Under appropriate circumstances, the Winona State Security will issue emergency notifications, and/or timely warnings regarding criminal activity or safety issues concerning campus as required by law. For more information on Emergency Notification/Timely Warnings – WSU Alerts, visit the WSU Security website.