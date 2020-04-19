Updates to WSU Pass/No Credit Policy

April 19, 2020

To the WSU Community,

As promised, we are following up regarding our investigation of potential options to alter our Pass/No Credit (P/NC) policy temporarily to better meet the needs of students in light of the present situation with COVID-19. Based on feedback received, we have made the following decisions:

We will extend the P/NC deadline to May 1 for this semester only.

We will allow grades of “P” to be retaken for a letter grade in future semesters.

There will be no limit on P/NC credits for Spring 2020 with advisor/instructor approval.

Again, we thank you for your continued patience and understanding, and will continue to keep you updated as new information arises. Best wishes for your continued success and wellness. Please know that we are all here to support you.

Sincerely,

Dr. Ted Reilly

Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs

April 9, 2020

To the WSU Community,

As we close out our second week of online instruction at Winona State University, I want to thank you all for your courage, and to applaud your resilience and innovation.

However, even as we encounter stories of success in online instruction, we also recognize many of you are worried about how this new learning environment could affect your grades, and that you might be exploring the option of converting your letter grade to a Pass/No Credit or “P/NC” grade.

As we shared with you on March 30, we are examining options to alter our P/NC policy temporarily. With that in mind, we have extended the P/NC deadline to April 27 to give you more time to make these decisions, and will continue to consider a further extension to better meet the needs of students in light of the present situation with COVID-19.

In addition, we have also extended the deadline to withdraw to April 27. For more information, see the WSU Catalog for the detailed academic policies related to withdrawing from classes.

Finally, we can now confirm that the suspension on face-to-face delivery of courses will continue through May-term and Summer Session.

We thank you for your continued patience and understanding, and will continue to keep you updated as we navigate these challenging times. Best wishes for your continued success and wellness, and please know that we are all here to support you.

Sincerely,

Dr. Ted Reilly

Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs

Winona State University

March 30, 2020 (7 p.m.)

To the WSU Community,

As promised, I’m following up with an update regarding the WSU Pass/No Credit policy for Spring Semester 2020.

Per the current policy, the last day to change grading method on a full-term course is Tuesday, April 14.

In the meantime, WSU administration will continue to examine options that could temporarily alter our P/NC policy in order to better meet the needs of students in light of the present situation with COVID-19. We also will develop and share information that will help guide students in making this important decision.

Please continue to check WSU’s COVID-19 resource hub for additional updates and information. (https://www.winona.edu/emergency/health-alert.asp)

Sincerely,

Dr. Ted Reilly

Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs

Winona State University

March 30, 2020 (9 a.m.)

To the WSU Community,

As spring semester instruction resumes today, we once again return to a sense of normalcy and forward movement on our academic paths. Our goal as a university is to provide you a world-class education, and we are all up to the task of meeting that goal in this challenging environment amid COVID-19.

With that in mind, we continue to encounter new information on an ongoing basis, which we will continue to communicate with you. We are aware of strong and rising interest, as well as concerns, surrounding Pass/No Credit (“P/NC”) grading. Historically, this is a system of grading that students may choose for select courses when registering each term and universities normally limit the number of times a student may count P/NC grades toward their degree program.

You can review WSU’s current policy on P/NC grading online. The WSU administration is currently examining options that could temporarily alter our P/NC policy in order to better meet the needs of students in our present environment. We are approaching this cautiously because P/NC grades can potentially harm students’ long-term goals, such as meeting admission requirements to certain majors and to graduate school, and also to accommodate accreditation standards for certain programs and the university.

We will keep you apprised of any decisions affecting this policy, which we expect will be made soon. Again, I want to emphasize our goal of providing a world-class education to you while also making smooth the rough path that has been laid down before us.

Sincerely,

Dr. Ted Reilly

Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs

Winona State University