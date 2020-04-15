WSU in the News: WSU Alum First Black Mayor in Anoka County

Winona State University alumnus and former football player, Darion (D.) Love ’92, was recently appointed mayor for Centerville, Minn., making him the first black mayor in Anoka County.

Love, a Chicago native, has lived in Centerville for 19 years and has worked at State Farm Insurance for 28.

Formerly serving as councilman and then vice-mayor, Love was appointed by former Mayor Jeff Parr last month. His fellow council members, who hold Love in high regard, unanimously appointed him, noting his professionalism and calm demeanor.

Love sees his new position as mayor through a lens of team effort and representation of the community, especially those who cannot always speak for themselves. “We’re strong together,” he says.

To learn more about Love and his new role as mayor, read The Citizen’s full article.