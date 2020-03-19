Temporary Building Access Restrictions

March 19, 2020

To the WSU Campus Community,

WSU has begun locking all exterior doors of buildings on the Winona Campus, except Kryzsko, on a 24/7 basis. Staff and students will continue to have access to academic buildings, as they always have, by utilizing their WSU ID to enter buildings at various doors that are equipped with ID card readers. Each building has multiple exterior doors that are equipped with card readers and we ask that you utilize these doors. Please do not prop any doors open. If you see an exterior door that is not closing properly please call Security 457-5555 and identify the problem door so facilities can be notified.

The limiting of building access to WSU Community members will assist in maintaining a safe/secure environment while we work through steps of response to COVID 19.

If there are additional changes to building access we will notify you through your WSU email. Check your email regularly for these announcements.

Chris Cichosz

Director of Security