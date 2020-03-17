Update on WSU Spring Commencement

March 17, 2020

To the WSU Community:

As you’re likely aware, on March 14, the Centers for Disease Control issued guidance regarding an eight-week suspension of all gatherings or events of more than 50 people.

It is with deep regret that we inform you that Spring Commencement will not be held as scheduled on May 8. This includes the official ceremonies along with all related Commencement activities.

We understand that this news will come as a tremendous disappointment to our graduating seniors and their families, and we are firmly committed to celebrating the Class of 2020 and their achievements at a later date. Our preference would be to reschedule our Commencement events for this summer, but it is premature to select a new date at this time due to the dynamic nature of the COVID-19 situation. We will continue to evaluate information as we receive it and communicate a decision with our community as soon as we are able.

Please continue to check the WSU COVID-19 website for updated information.

Dr. Ted Reilly

Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs