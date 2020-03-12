Spring Break Extended 03/12/20

March 12, 2020

Dear Colleagues,

As you read earlier in the Minnesota State Chancellor’s message, Winona State spring break has been extended and no classes will be held between March 16-22, 2020.

During this time, campus offices and other student services will remain open. Students living in university housing should log into their Housing & Dining Portal for up to date housing information.

Beginning Monday, March 23, 2020, classes will resume via alternative delivery modes. More information specific to your classes will be communicated by the university accordingly. Faculty members will be working diligently next week to make all necessary plans to continue your education with limited interruption.

If you are a student worker on campus, please contact your supervisor to determine next steps.

This decision from the system office was accompanied by other announcements that impact our campuses:

All university-related out-of-state travel for students, faculty and staff is suspended, effective Monday, March 16.

All university-related gatherings and events totaling more than 100 attendees are cancelled through May 1.

We know that these decisions create complicated inconveniences. The many details surrounding these decisions are currently being discussed by the university; more information and direction will be communicated as soon as possible.

We appreciate your patience as we navigate this constantly evolving situation. We continue to monitor the situation and reassess our plans regularly. Stay up to date via your university email and WSU’s COVID-19 website. Any questions related to the University’s response to COVID-19 should be directed to covid19-info@winona.edu.

Sincerely Yours,

Scott R. Olson

President