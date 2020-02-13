WSU Announces Acting Director of Alumni Engagement

Tracy Hale has been announced as acting Director of Alumni Engagement at Winona State University.

As acting Director of Alumni Engagement, Hale will be responsible for connecting with 50,000 WSU alumni worldwide and establishing good solid working relationships. Hale will oversee the design, leadership, development and implementation of comprehensive alumni programs that align with WSU’s mission.

Hale started at WSU in 2010 and has recently served as Associate Director of Alumni Engagement, Senior Office Coordinator in Alumni Engagement and worked in the College of Education. Her professional experience includes more than 20 years in leadership roles with various organizations.

Hale has a bachelor’s degree in sociology from St. Mary’s University of Minnesota. She is currently completing her master’s degree in organizational leadership from Winona State University and expects to graduate in May 2020.

“My experiences at Winona State have led me to become so passionate about the work that is done on this campus and in the community. I love sharing the stories and memories of our alumni. It is exciting to continually develop new programs designed to enhance the level of engagement with our alumni and friends of the university.”

A search for a permanent director will launch this spring.