WSU Announces Interim Dean of the College of Business

Winona State University announces the appointment of Marianne Collins as Interim Dean of the College of Business, effective Jan. 21, 2020.

Prior to this appointment, Collins served as a professor in Winona State’s Marketing Department for 11 years, serving as chair since 2017. She assumes leadership of the College of Business from previous dean, Hamid Akbari, who held the position from 2014-2020.

“We are pleased to announce the appointment of Marianne Collins as the Interim Dean of the College of Business,” said Dr. Edward “Ted” Reilly, Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs. “Her strong connections to the college’s many external constituents, excellent rapport with colleagues and students, and strong business background position her well to continue the college’s forward momentum initiated by Dean Akbari.”

An active faculty member and scholar, Collins has successfully led the WSU Sales Team, was selected in 2019 as the Create Your More faculty advisor by the students in the College of Business, and has published articles in a variety of journals including the Journal of Business and Behavioral Sciences, Journal of Critical Incidents, Journal of Instructional Pedagogies, and Journal of Brand Management, among others. She holds an M.P.A from Harvard University and B.S. from Colorado State University.

Dr. Collins’ appointment will extend until June 30, 2020 or upon the hiring of a permanent dean after a national search is completed.

For more information, call the WSU Communications Office at 507-457-5024.