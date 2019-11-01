This Month in Music at WSU-November/December 2019

The Winona State University Department of Music will host a variety of performances throughout the month of November and December.
Here is the list of upcoming events in November:
- Honor Band Festival at 5:00 p.m. November 1st-2nd in the DuFresne Performing Arts Center Vivian Fusillo Main Stage Theatre.
- Fall Symphonic Wind Ensemble at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, November 3rd in the DuFresne Performing Arts Center Vivian Fusillo Main Stage Theatre.
- 15th Annual Honor Jazz Festival – November 8th-9th
- WSU Jazz Ensemble with guest soloists from Optimism Jazz Sextet at 7:30 p.m. Friday, November 8th in the DuFresne Performing Arts Center Vivian Fusillo Main Stage Theatre.
- Honor Jazz Bands Concert at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, November 9th in the DuFresne Performing Arts Center Vivian Fusillo Main Stage Theatre.
- Optimism Jazz Sextet at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, November 9th in the DuFresne Performing Arts Center Vivian Fusillo Main Stage Theatre.
- Faculty Vocal Recital featuring Alan Dunbar (Baritone) at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 12th in the DuFresne Performing Arts Center Recital Hall.
- International Music Series featuring Calle Sur at 6:00 p.m.Thursday, November 14th in the DuFresne Performing Arts Center Recital Hall.
- WSU Orchestra at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 16th in the DuFresne Performing Arts Center Vivian Fusillo Main Stage Theatre.
- Student Vocal Recital featuring Hope Willenbrink (Soprano) at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, November 17th in the DuFresne Performing Arts Center Recital Hall.
- WSU String Ensemble at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 19th in the DuFresne Performing Arts Center Recital Hall.
- Student Piano Recital featuring Meghan Knudsen at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, November 24th in the DuFresne Performing Arts Center Recital Hall.
- Student Vocal Recital featuring Allisa Deetz (Soprano) and Noah Tashner (Tenor) at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, November 24th in the DuFresne Performing Arts Center Recital Hall.
- WSU Jazz Combos at 7:30 p.m. Monday, November 25th on Zane’s Stage in Kryzsko Commons.
Here is the list of upcoming events in December:
- WSU Chamber Ensembles at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 3rd in the DuFresne Performing Arts Center Vivian Fusillo Main Stage Theatre.
- Messiah Sing-In at 7:00 p.m. Saturday, December 7th in the Somsen Harriet Johnson Auditorium.
- Holiday Concert featuring Symphonic Wind Ensemble & Orchestra at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 8th in the DuFresne Performing Arts Center Vivian Fusillo Main Stage Theatre.
For more information contact Marybeth Lenhardt at mlenhardt@winona.edu
Kiva Grote-Hirsch
Kiva is a Communication Studies: Organizational Communications Major and a Mass Communications: Creative Digital Media and Global Studies Minor who will graduate in 2022. Kiva is from Madison, WI and enjoys writing, reading, photography, and playing soccer.
