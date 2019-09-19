Bruce Ramsdell as Winona State University K-12 Liasion

Photo Credit: Winona Post

Bruce Ramdsell, who retired last spring from being a teacher at Winona Area Public School District continues his part time work as a K-12 liaison at Winona State University. Ramsdell began working as a K-12 liaison in the 2010-2011 academic school year, and has the privilege of watching the students evolve into great teachers of their own. Ramsdell is also a Winona State University alum teaching music in the Winona State Public School District. Currently, Ramsdell works in the newly renovated Cathedral School on WSU’s brand new Education Village.

 

 

 

See the full story, at: https://www.winonapost.com/Article/ArticleID/65654/Teaching-music-teaching-teachers

