WSU In the News- Rochester’s Higher Education Scene: A Land of Opportunity

Rochester Community Technical College, is among the few colleges that have found ways to reach all student demographics despite the dropping rates of high school students looking to pursue higher education. RCTC provides new ways for adult learners to earn their degree on several different campuses. At its Rochester location, Winona State University, has carried a largely successful nursing program and now looks to open four graduate programs. To follow, RCTC is allowing students to enroll in a new two-year aviation piloting program. The benefits of these new programs—both WSU-Rochester, RCTC and schools alike— are that students have the unique flexibility of weekend courses. Because the areas surrounding the universities and colleges are growing, there also becomes a need for more qualified workers in the field. RCTC is one of the leading colleges in the area that is doing just that.

Read more: Post Bulletin” Rochester’s Higher Education Scene: A Land of Opportunity“