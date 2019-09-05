This Month in Music at WSU – September 2019

The Winona State University Department of Music will host a variety of performances throughout the month of September.

Here is the list of upcoming events:

Dave Marck Jazz Quartet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 10th in the DuFresne Performing Arts Center Vivian Fusillo Main Stage Theatre.

International Music Series featuring Lyz Jaakola at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, September 12th in the DuFresne Performing Arts Center Recital Hall.

Faculty Recital: NAfME Fundraiser at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 24th in the DuFresne Performing Arts Center Recital Hall.

International Music Series featuring Sowah Mensah at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, September 26th in the DuFresne Performing Arts Center Recital Hall.

Faculty Recital featuring Harry Hindson at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, September 29th in the DuFresne Performing Arts Center Recital Hall.

For more information contact Marybeth Lenhardt at mlenhardt@winona.edu