This Month in Music at WSU – September 2019

by | Sep 5, 2019 | Arts & Lectures, Events, News Blog Featured Post, Twitter, WSU News | 0 comments

WSU Symphonic BandThe Winona State University Department of Music will host a variety of performances throughout the month of September.

 

 

 

Here is the list of upcoming events:

  • Dave Marck Jazz Quartet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 10th in the DuFresne Performing Arts Center Vivian Fusillo Main Stage Theatre.
  • International Music Series featuring Lyz Jaakola at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, September 12th in the DuFresne Performing Arts Center Recital Hall.
  • Faculty Recital: NAfME Fundraiser at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 24th in the DuFresne Performing Arts Center Recital Hall.
  • International Music Series featuring Sowah Mensah at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, September 26th in the DuFresne Performing Arts Center Recital Hall.
  • Faculty Recital featuring Harry Hindson at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, September 29th in the DuFresne Performing Arts Center Recital Hall.

 

For more information contact Marybeth Lenhardt at mlenhardt@winona.edu

The following two tabs change content below.

Kiva Grote-Hirsch

Latest posts by Kiva Grote-Hirsch (see all)

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *