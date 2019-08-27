Warrior Game Day Experience kicks off for the 2019 season at 11 a.m. Sept. 7! This fun community event is free and open to the public, and includes live music, food trucks, contests and giveaways, and much more.
All members of the WSU and Winona communities are invited to be part of the excitement and help boost campus and fan spirit before each WSU home football game. This family-friendly event will include inflatables for all ages, a Junior Warrior Zone with games and activities for children, picnic areas, and opportunities to interact with WSU student clubs and local Winona business partners.
Game Day Experience will take place on Johnson Street between King and Mark streets prior to each home football game during the 2019 season. Don’t miss the Warrior Walk, featuring the WSU football team, coaches, dance team and cheer team an hour before the start of the game.
Please note Mark Street between Huff and Main streets will be closed to through traffic during Game Day Experience, and drivers can anticipate increased traffic flow on both Main and Huff.
Mark your calendar for the 2019 Warrior Game Day Experience!
September 7
Minnesota Vikings Cheerleaders at Game Day Experience
WSU vs. Wayne State- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Kickoff
September 19
WSU vs. Upper Iowa- 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Kickoff
October 12 | Wild with Warrior Pride (Homecoming)
WSU vs. Minot State- 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Kickoff
October 26
WSU vs. St. Cloud State- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Kickoff
November 9
WSU vs. Augustana- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Kickoff
Fans Wear Camo or Red/White/Blue
The Warrior Game Day Experience is sponsored by the Winona State University Foundation.
For more information or to get your business involved, call Tracy Hale at 507-457-2846.
Jake Leskovar
Latest posts by Jake Leskovar (see all)
- Warrior Game Day Experience 2019 - August 27, 2019
- KQAL Recognized for Outstanding Regional Journalism - April 23, 2019
- WSU in the News – Alumna Receives Celebrity Help - March 6, 2019
Recent Comments