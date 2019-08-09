WSU Mourns the Passing of Lumono Lowala

by | Aug 9, 2019 | Twitter | 1 comment

The Winona State University community mourns the loss of student Lumono Lowala. Lowala, 20, was from Rochester, Minn. He was a sophomore studying Management Information Systems.

Denise McDowell, Vice President for Enrollment Management and Student Life at Winona State, said there is no safety concern for the campus community and asked students and employees to keep Lowala’s family and friends in their thoughts and prayers.

Counseling and support services are being made available to the campus community.

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Winona State University Communications

Winona State University Communications Office manages media relations for the university as well as external and internal communications, connecting with local and regional media outlets in Winona, Rochester, La Crosse and the Twin Cities
My Twitter profile

Latest posts by Winona State University Communications (see all)

1 Comment

  1. Ladu Lako
    Ladu Lako on August 10, 2019 at 2:21 pm

    Lumono was my cousin….. I was very sad to hear this. I was heart broken. Miss you big bro

    Reply

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *