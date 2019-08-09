WSU Mourns the Passing of Lumono Lowala

The Winona State University community mourns the loss of student Lumono Lowala. Lowala, 20, was from Rochester, Minn. He was a sophomore studying Management Information Systems.

Denise McDowell, Vice President for Enrollment Management and Student Life at Winona State, said there is no safety concern for the campus community and asked students and employees to keep Lowala’s family and friends in their thoughts and prayers.

Counseling and support services are being made available to the campus community.