WSU Recognized for Quality & Excellence in Study Abroad

Winona State University was recently recognized for meeting the Standards of Good Practice for Education Abroad by The Forum on Education Abroad.

“This recognition reflects the importance WSU places on offering study abroad opportunities that have the very highest academic, safety, and operational caliber,” said Carolyn O’Grady, Assistant Vice President of the Center for Global Education. “Our programs have been fully vetted to assure they offer great academics as well as great health and safety oversight.”

To be recognized as meeting the Standards of Good Practice for Education Abroad, the university underwent the Forum’s Quality improvement Program (QUIP), which included an extensive self-study as well as a campus visit by two representatives of the Forum.

“The QUIP is the most rigorous and authoritative process for evaluating study abroad programs,” continued O’Grady. “The resulting designation places WSU among a very small group of organizations that have successfully completed the Forum’s Quality improvement Program.” [Click to view full list]

Winona State currently offers more than 100 semester- and academic-year student programs in almost all regions of the world. In addition, about 200 students per year participate in short-term faculty-led programs that vary from year to year, with destinations including China, Italy, Jamaica, Ecuador, London, and even U.S. locations like Colorado.

“WSU has seen a significant increase in the number of students studying away for a semester or more,” said O’Grady. “In addition to earning credits to meet graduation requirements in their major or minor, students can gain experience that will help them be more employable and better informed about global conditions. Today’s students recognize the value of a globally engaged experience.”

The Forum on Education Abroad is a consortium of institutions that provides U.S. post-secondary education abroad. In addition to the Standards of Good Practice, which provide quality assurance for education abroad programs for U.S. students, the Forum develops and disseminates best practices and innovative research and advocates for the value of education abroad.

For more information, visit winona.edu/study-abroad.