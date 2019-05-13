WSU in the News: Alumna Named Nurse of the Year

Winona State University Nursing alumna Alyse (Hutter) Betchner ’14 has been honored with the inaugural “Nurse of the Year” award as part of River Valley Media Group’s “Nurses: The Heart of Healthcare” series.

The series was intended to honor nurses who stood out for their outstanding service and patient-first compassion. Betchner, an oncology and hospice nurse for Gundersen Health System, stood out among more than 120 nominations of nurses from patients, co-workers and others in the La Crosse and Winona areas.

Read more in the Winona Daily News article “Alyse Betchner puts patients, families first“