Winona State University Nursing alumna Alyse (Hutter) Betchner ’14 has been honored with the inaugural “Nurse of the Year” award as part of River Valley Media Group’s “Nurses: The Heart of Healthcare” series.
The series was intended to honor nurses who stood out for their outstanding service and patient-first compassion. Betchner, an oncology and hospice nurse for Gundersen Health System, stood out among more than 120 nominations of nurses from patients, co-workers and others in the La Crosse and Winona areas.
Read more in the Winona Daily News article “Alyse Betchner puts patients, families first“
The following two tabs change content below.
Winona State University Communications Office manages media relations for the university as well as external and internal communications, connecting with local and regional media outlets in Winona, Rochester, La Crosse and the Twin Cities
Latest posts by Winona State University Communications (see all)
- WSU in the News: Alumna Named Nurse of the Year - May 13, 2019
- WSU in the News – Nursing Grads Find Jobs With Ease - May 10, 2019
- WSU in the News – Card Receives Hometown Hero Award - May 10, 2019
Recent Comments