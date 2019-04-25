WSU In the News: Alum Receives $40K Grant

Winona State University alumnus Pedro Pablo Lander ‘15 has been awarded a two-year, $40,000 grant through the Jerome Foundation.

The St. Paul-based Jerome Foundation seeks to contribute to a dynamic and evolving culture by supporting the creation, development, and production of new works by early career and emerging artists.

Read more about the Jerome Foundation fellowship program in the Star Tribune: Jerome Foundation awards two-year, $40,000 grants to 60 individual artists