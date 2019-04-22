Mayors Proclaim Nursing Research Day

Mayor Mark Peterson of Winona and Mayor Tim Kabat of La Crosse, Wis., have proclaimed April 25, 2019 as Nursing Research Day, in recognition of the Nursing Research on the Green Conference.

This community event celebrates and recognizes Excellence in Nursing and the ongoing commitment of nurses to serve the area. Nurses from the region have celebrated nursing research annually for 18 years by hosting this unique collaborative conference.

Nursing Research on the Green is a forum for recognizing nursing scholarship and sharing research and clinical practice innovations. The planners design the conference for nurses working in any setting, as well as student nurses. The purpose is to promote utilization of evidence-based practice and research through the dissemination of research findings and sharing of innovative ideas. Morbidity and mortality rates are proven to be improved when nurses use evidence-based practice.

The theme of the 2019 conference is “The Healing Threads of Connectedness: Nurses Empowering Others.” Over 700 region nurses will engage in this energetic and scholarly experience, including about 150 WSU nursing students and faculty from the Winona State undergraduate nursing program.

For more information, contact Dr. Kathryn Lammers, Professor of Nursing at WSU, 507-457-5133, klammers@winona.edu.