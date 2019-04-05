The Winona State University Department of Music will host a variety of performances throughout the month of April.
Here is the list of upcoming events:
- Jazz Combos at 7:30 p.m. Monday April 8th on the Zane’s Stage in Kryzsko Commons.
- Faculty Recital featuring Alan Dunbar at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 12th in the DuFresne Performing Arts Center Recital Hall.
- Lecture on the life and music of jazz baritone saxophonist, Pepper Adams. Presented by Jazz Scholar and Biographer, Gary Carner from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Monday, April 15th in the DuFresne Performing Arts Center (Room 159).
- String Ensemble at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 16th in the DuFresne Performing Arts Center Recital Hall.
- Jazz Ensemble Spring Concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday April 26th in the DuFresne Performing Arts Center (Vivian Fusillo Main Stage Theatre).
- Fresh Ink: A Symphonic Wind Ensemble at 2:00 p.m. Sunday April 28th in the DuFresne Performing Arts Center (Vivian Fusillo Main Stage Theatre).
- Chamber Ensembles at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday April 30th in the DuFresne Performing Arts Center (Vivian Fusillo Main Stage Theatre).
For more information contact Marybeth Lenhardt at mlenhardt@winona.edu.
The following two tabs change content below.
Winona State University Communications Office manages media relations for the university as well as external and internal communications, connecting with local and regional media outlets in Winona, Rochester, La Crosse and the Twin Cities
Latest posts by Winona State University Communications (see all)
- This Month in Music at WSU – April 2019 - April 5, 2019
- WSU In the News – Nursing Students Organize Family Health Fair - April 3, 2019
- WSU Contributes Nearly $448M In Economic Impact - March 11, 2019
Recent Comments