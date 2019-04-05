This Month in Music at WSU – April 2019

The Winona State University Department of Music will host a variety of performances throughout the month of April.

Here is the list of upcoming events:

Jazz Combos at 7:30 p.m. Monday April 8th on the Zane’s Stage in Kryzsko Commons.

Faculty Recital featuring Alan Dunbar at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 12th in the DuFresne Performing Arts Center Recital Hall.

Lecture on the life and music of jazz baritone saxophonist, Pepper Adams. Presented by Jazz Scholar and Biographer, Gary Carner from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Monday, April 15th in the DuFresne Performing Arts Center (Room 159).

String Ensemble at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 16th in the DuFresne Performing Arts Center Recital Hall.

Jazz Ensemble Spring Concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday April 26th in the DuFresne Performing Arts Center (Vivian Fusillo Main Stage Theatre).

Fresh Ink: A Symphonic Wind Ensemble at 2:00 p.m. Sunday April 28th in the DuFresne Performing Arts Center (Vivian Fusillo Main Stage Theatre).

Chamber Ensembles at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday April 30th in the DuFresne Performing Arts Center (Vivian Fusillo Main Stage Theatre).

For more information contact Marybeth Lenhardt at mlenhardt@winona.edu.