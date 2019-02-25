Sociology Professor Recognized for Volunteer Service

Winona State University Sociology Professor Aurea Osgood was selected to receive the 2018 Mettille Service Award from Winona Volunteer Services in recognition of her commitment to improving the quality of life for Winona residents.

Osgood began volunteering with Winona Volunteer Services (WVS) in 2011 and joined the Board of Directors in 2013. She volunteers regularly at the food shelf year-round, and is well-known for her positive attitude and for going out of her way when helping food shelf clients.

Her commitment stems from a passion to help fight hunger right here in Winona.

“Eleven percent of Winona County residents are food insecure,” said Osgood. “When someone is hungry, they do not do as well in school, do not perform as well at work, have poor health outcomes, and the list goes on.”

In addition to her time volunteering at the food shelf, Osgood also lends WVS valuable expertise in data tracking and management, and collaborates with WVS on research projects with her Winona State students.

“Receiving this award is very appreciated…it is recognition of hard work and passion,” saidOsgood.“I look forward to Friday afternoons because I get to do great work with great people for great people.”

The Mettille Service Award was created in honor of the late Chuck Mettille, a former WVS volunteer known for his dedication to improving the lives of others. The Mettille award honors volunteers who demonstrate the ideals of commitment, service, creativity, cooperation and leadership. The award also recognizes individuals who go above and beyond to improve the quality of life for Winona residents and enhance the operation and mission of Winona Volunteer Services (WVS).

For more information on how to volunteer locally visit, Winona Volunteer Services.

About Winona State University

Founded in 1858, Winona State University is a comprehensive, regional public university with approximately 8,000 students on campuses in Winona and Rochester. Around half of WSU students are first-generation, meaning neither parent has a four-year bachelor’s degree. The oldest member of the Minnesota State system, WSU offers more than 80 undergraduate, pre-professional, licensure, graduate and doctorate programs in five colleges: Business, Education, Liberal Arts, Nursing & Health Sciences, and Science & Engineering. Winona State is ranked as the second public institution in Minnesota by U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Colleges,” has been named among the “Best in the Midwest” by The Princeton Review for 15 years in a row, and has been featured as one of America’s 100 Best College Buys for quality and value for 23 consecutive years.The University generates $447.9 Million in economic impact for the region per year.The University’s mission is to enhance the intellectual, social, cultural and economic vitality of the people and communities we serve: a community of learners improving our world. For more information, visit winona.edu.