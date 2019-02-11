WSU Hosts How Your Burger is Warming The Planet

Winona State University will host “How Your Burger Is Warming The Planet” with Michelle Courtright at 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 18, in the Science Laboratory Center Auditorium 120. The talk is part of the Geoscience Department’s Earth Talks Speaker series.

Courtright is an accomplished Climate Change Activist and sustainable restaurant owner from the Twin Cities. She is the founder and owner of Fig + Farro, a plant-based restaurant dedicated to fighting climate change. Her presentation will discuss livestock agriculture and the impact that it has on the environment. Courtright will also discuss her experience in Poland dealing with climate change and the benefits of a plant-based diet on our “carbon footprint.”

This event is free and open to the public.

The Earth Talks series serves as a forum through which experts from academia, government and the private sector, as well as WSU students and faculty, share their experiences and research results with the WSU community. The series also provides a venue for discussions of professional, educational and employment issues related to geology, natural resources, earth science teaching, and other related disciplines.

This event is co-sponsored by the WSU Geoscience Department, the WSU Sustainability Office, and the WSU Student Green Fee.

For more information on this event or the Earth Talks Series contact Candace L. Kairies-Beatty at ckairiesbeatty@winona.edu.