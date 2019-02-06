WSU In The News – Alum Makes Millions Selling on Amazon

Winona State University alumnus Ryan Grant ’11 took a risk when he made the decision to leave his comfortable accounting job in Minneapolis. But five years later, that risk has paid off and then some.

Grant majored in Accounting and Business Administration in WSU’s College of Business and graduated in 2011. According to Yahoo! Finance, Grant began flexing his entrepreneurial skills while he was still enrolled at the university–buying textbooks on campus and selling them at a profit via Amazon to customers around the country.

Today, Grant’s company earns over $6 million in sales, with a business strategy that is in part supported by buying items at the local Walmart and reselling them on Amazon. As the article states, “One man’s clearance aisle is another man’s treasure.”

Read “This millennial’s company makes millions buying from Walmart and reselling on Amazon” to learn more about Grant’s story.

