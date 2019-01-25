WSU Mourns the Passing of Alexander Chadwick

The Winona State University community mourns the loss of student Alexander Chadwick. Chadwick, 24, was from Chanhassen, Minn. He was a senior studying Business Administration and Marketing.

In a campus message, Denise McDowell, Vice President for Enrollment Management and Student Life, stated there is no safety concern for the campus community and asked students and employees to keep Chadwick’s family and friends in their thoughts and prayers.

“When we lose a member of our community, it’s a natural response to want to know more and understand what happened, but I would also ask that we be mindful of the need to respect the rights and dignity of the individual as well as the rights of his family at this time.”

Extended hours for counseling and support services are being made available to the campus community.