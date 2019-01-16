WSU hosts Zuzu African Acrobats

Winona State University will host the Zuzu African Acrobats at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, in the East Room of Kryzsko Commons.

The Zuzu African Acrobats performance group from Mombasa, Kenya, will offer a high-energy and upbeat show. The group consists of brothers and cousins who complete a series of acts, including handstands, the limbo, jump rope, back-flipping, front-flipping, and push-ups, all within rhythm.

The performance is offered through the Inclusion & Diversity Office’s Martin Luther King Jr. and Black History Month Series.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact Dr. Jonathan Locust Jr. at Jonathan.Locust@winona.edu.