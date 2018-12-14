Amanda Kindvall – From Start to Finish

From selecting a major to paying bills to getting help with homework, there are many choices and challenges that await the typical college student. Lucky for Amanda Kindvall of St. Francis, Minn., Winona State University TRIO Student Support Services was there to offer assistance every step of the way.

Kindvall met Kate Parsi, an Academic Advisor/Academic Skills Coordinator in the TRIO Office, as part of her freshman orientation class at WSU. Parsi encouraged Kindvall to get involved with TRIO, and from there, quickly became a defining influence in Kindvall’s life.

“Kate has been one of the most important people to my college career,” says Kindvall. “(She) provided help in my academic, work, and personal life. If I had a problem, she would help me find a solution that would work with my life and my personality.”

As one of WSU’s 3,000 first-generation college students, Kindvall found herself overwhelmed and facing unfamiliar situations as she entered the world of higher education. She was relieved to find that the professional staff in TRIO were able to help guide her on the path to academic success by providing services in tutoring, money management, and academic advising.

“The TRIO Program helped me from start to finish,” says Kindvall. “The program benefits countless students, and TRIO advisors go above and beyond to help every one of their students succeed.”

During her time at Winona State, Kindvall enjoyed many amazing opportunities, like serving as president for the First-Gen Warriors Club, student teaching, and studying abroad in Australia.

When she receives her degree in Social Science History – Teaching, with a minor in History, she knows she’ll be joining an elite legacy of teacher-training that dates back to WSU’s founding in 1858 as the first normal school west of the Mississippi River.

“I am proud to be graduating from WSU because this school is known around the Midwest for being one of the best teaching universities,” says Kindvall.

Ultimately, Kindvall says finding balance between personal and academic life is the key to success.

“There will be days when it is more important to be with friends and family. But also days when school needs to be the priority,” she says. “Find people in life who will respect you and support you in those decisions.”

Fortunately for Kindvall, she found people who respected her and supported her at Winona State University, and from day one, WSU has felt like home.

“I knew within five minutes of being on campus that this was where I wanted to go to school,” she says. “The campus was beautiful, the people were amazing, the city was big but with a small-town feel, and it all just came together.”

