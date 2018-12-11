WSU Announces New Master of Social Work Program

Winona State University’s (WSU) College of Nursing and Health Sciences has announced a new Master of Social Work (MSW) program starting the fall of 2019 to address the regional demand for licensed clinical social workers. Emerging societal issues of the aging population, rising prevalence of mental health concerns, and increasing incidence of trauma has created a national shortage of clinical social workers prepared at the master’s level.

WSU’s President, Scott R. Olson believes the new MSW program demonstrates WSU’s commitment to improving local and regional communities. “Our new Social Work program continues the Winona State legacy of providing necessary, relevant, and critical programming that enhances well-being in Minnesota.” Dr. Arlen Carey, Ph.D., LICSW and Dr. Jessica Tye, Ed.D., LICSW, co-developers of the MSW program, both agree the need for WSU to provide regional communities with clinical social workers has never been more imperative.

The WSU MSW Program is the only MSW program in the tri-state region to offer a clinical concentration, a hybrid delivery format accessible to working adults, and an affordable tuition rate. “The program is innovative, providing a trauma-informed curriculum to prepare students to be culturally-aware and trauma-informed social work practictioners,” said Dr. Carey. It is developed in collaboration with leading social work practitioners to offer evidence-informed, real-world learning that empowers graduates to serve in mental health, healthcare, child welfare, and school social work clinical settings. “Prominent agencies such as the Mayo Clinic, Rochester Public Schools, Olmsted County’s Child and Family division, and Family Service Rochester are partnering with us to co-create the curriculum and provide students with unparalleled learning experiences to address complex mental health needs,” said Dr. Tye.

Applications will be accepted beginning in spring 2019, with the program starting infall of 2019 for those holding a Bachelor of Social Work degree. The program will expand in fall of 2020 for those without a Bachelor of Social Work degree. For more information, visit http://www.winona.edu/rochester/social-work/graduate.aspor www.facebook.com/winona.socialworkmasters/ or contact Dr. Arlen Carey, acarey@winona.edu or Dr. Jessica Tye, jtye@winona.edu.

About WSU-Rochester

Winona State University – Rochester has been serving the Rochester community and southeast Minnesota for over 100 years. WSU-Rochester offers Bachelor completion, Graduate, and Certificate academic programming opportunities supporting workforce needs and development. WSU-Rochester’s faculty, staff, and students are dedicated to improving the communities they live in and our alumni continue to do great things throughout the United States. For more information about WSU-Rochester, visit: winona.edu/Rochester