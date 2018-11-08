WSU Hosts Conversations about Race in Minnesota

Winona State University will host “A Good Time for the Truth: Conversations about Race in Minnesota” Nov. 14-15.

This two-day residency will feature a panel discussion with several authors and the editor of “A Good Time for the Truth: Race in Minnesota” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, in the Science Laboratory Center 120. A reception will take place before the event from 3:30 to 5 p.m. in the KEAP Center, located in Kryzsko Commons.

“A Good Time for the Truth: Race in Minnesota” explores the racial disparities that exist in Minnesota communities and features sixteen Minnesota writers providing a range of perspectives on what it is like to live as a person of color in Minnesota. Authors Shannon Gibney, Taiyon Coleman and David Mura, along with editor Sun Yung Shin, will share their experiences and present in various classes during their visit. For more information on the book and its contributors, visit: http://www.mnhs.org/mnhspress/books/good-time-truth.

Shannon Gibney will also host a reading and book signing for her new book, “Dream Country,” from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 15 at Paperbacks & Pieces Bookstore, 429 Mankato Avenue.

This event is sponsored by the President’s Office; Academic Affairs; Inclusion and Diversity; the College of Liberal Arts; Krueger Library; the departments of History, English, Sociology, Political Science, and Communication Studies; the Women’s Gender and Sexuality Studies Program; and the Ethnic Studies Program.

For more information, contact Dr. Colette Hyman chyman@winona.edu or Dr. Jonathan Locust jlocust@winona.edu.