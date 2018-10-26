Halloween in the Halls

Winona State University Housing and Residence Life will host Halloween in the Halls from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31 at Lourdes Hall, 457 Gould St.

Housing and Residence Life will provide guided trick-or-treating, allergy friendly treats, games, and an opportunity to bob for donuts.

This event is free and open to the community.

All children must be accompanied by an adult, ages 18 or older.

For more information, contact Candice Guenther at CGuenther@winona.edu.