Halloween in the Halls

by | Oct 26, 2018 | Events, Student News, Twitter, WSU News | 0 comments

 

Winona State University Housing and Residence Life will host Halloween in the Halls from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31 at Lourdes Hall, 457 Gould St.

Housing and Residence Life will provide guided trick-or-treating, allergy friendly treats, games, and an opportunity to bob for donuts.

This event is free and open to the community.

All children must be accompanied by an adult, ages 18 or older.

For more information, contact Candice Guenther at CGuenther@winona.edu.

 

The following two tabs change content below.

Kassidy Jackson

Kassidy is a Public Relations major, Advertising minor and Dance minor graduating in 2019 from Rosemount, MN.

Latest posts by Kassidy Jackson (see all)

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *