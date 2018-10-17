WSU Lyceum Series Hosts “Americas3”

The Winona State University Lyceum Series will host Americas3 at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7, on the Vivian Fusillo Main Stage in the Performing Arts Center.

According to Catherine Schmidt, WSU Professor of Music, the Native American, African and European currents that 500 years ago became the foundation for what contemporary Americans have become are embodied in the lead singers of Americas3. Attendees can expect to learn and experience a broad variety of perspectives on what it means to be an “American.”

In Americas3, salsa and rock and roll classics meet a traditional Lakota lullaby and a cowboy tune from Venezuela; Maya Angelou’s poetry meets personal narratives; and musical virtuosity meets theatrical expression.

“The 2018-19 WSU theme is resiliency. Looking at suffering and the changes brought by migration along with the themes of work, love, sense of place and celebration—part of how communities rebound in the face of adversity—gets to the heart of resilience,” said Schmidt. “The performers are culture bearers and excellent musicians with a strong understanding of the varying perspectives on life in the three Americas.”

A free public workshop will also be offered with Americas3 on “Cultural Perspectives in Music Education” from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, in the Performing Arts Center, room 154.

The performance and workshop are free and open to the public.

Since 1989, the WSU Lyceum Series has presented events and presentations for the Winona and Rochester communities that provide unique cultural enrichment and educational opportunities. The Lyceum Series aims to provide speakers in a variety of topics, such as the sciences, the arts, politics, literature, popular culture, and more. Funding for the Lyceum Series is provided by the WSU Foundation and student life fees.

For more information, contact Catherine Schmidt at cschmidt@winona.edu.