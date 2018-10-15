WSU Presents at International Conference on Education

Winona State University’s Leadership Education Graduate Program was well-represented this October at the Clute Institute – International Conference on Education in Las Vegas, Nev., with students, alumni, the university librarian and faculty in attendance, presenting a workshop for graduate student success, and sharing research and publications with graduate students and educators from around the world.

“Winona State University is taking its rightful place on the world stage in promoting and supporting graduate student scholarship and global leadership development,” said Dr. Barbara Holmes, Professor, Winona State Leadership Education Department. “Graduate students are excelling in intercultural collaborations and inclusiveness by interacting with faculty from around the world.”

Leadership Education graduate students Matthew Wilmes and Brad Hak both presented at the conference. Wilmes presented research on “Building Resilience: Using a Strengths-Based Approach During a Graduate Study Abroad” and Hak, along with University Librarian Kendall Larson and Dr. Holmes, presented research entitled, “Using E-Books to Achieve Deeper Learning in the Graduate Leadership Education Classroom.”

“It was humbling and inspiring to work alongside people at the top of their field,” noted Wilmes, adding, “I am proud to know that my research stands strong next to other research from across the globe!”

In addition to presenting a workshop entitled “Maximizing the Graduate Student Experience: Scholarship, Engagement and Leadership,” Winona State Alumni Carson Perry and Christopher Hahn joined Dr. Holmes and Dr. DeJuanna Parker of WSU’s Leadership Education graduate program on the Clute Institutes Board of Directors. This scholarly engagement adds the Winona State University voice in advising the Clute Institute as it continues to expand the scope of conference presentations to include the work of graduate students.

Every year the WSU Leadership Education Department offers the opportunity for Leadership Education graduate students to engage in scholarship activities by presenting at state, national and international conferences. The department also collaborates each semester with Larson, the Digital Tools Librarian of WSU’s Darrell W. Krueger Library, to design, edit and publish both hard copy and e-books written by the graduate students on various topics related to the graduate student leadership experience.

The Las Vegas conference is one of several international conferences that the Clute Institute hosts each year, with at least one conference taking place in an international location. Most recently, the Clute Institute hosted a conference in Barcelona, Spain, and has selected Dublin, Ireland, as the conference venue for June 2019. The Las Vegas conference featured international presenters from over 22 countries and had a submission acceptance rate of 28%.

For more information contact Chris Hahn at 612-327-9729, Cjhahn71@gmail.com.