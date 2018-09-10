Wynn Honored with Heritage Award, Will Serve as Grand Marshal

Tom Wynn will be honored with the Heritage Award at the 2018 Winona State University Awards of Distinction and will serve as Grand Marshal in the Homecoming parade Oct. 6.

Wynn grew up in Western Pennsylvania and attended Juniata College, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Political Science. During his career at Juniata, he played football and ran track, earning seven varsity letters in four years. In college, Wynn learned about the value and work ethic of team sports, which he says allowed him to be successful in business and in life. He continues to have a passion for what college athletics can do to shape the future of young people.

After graduation, Wynn began his career with Campbell Chain of York, Pennsylvania. He spent 24 years at Campbell Chain, holding positions in sales and marketing as well as management. In 1997, he accepted an offer to join Peerless Chain, a chain manufacturing company founded in Winona in 1917. Wynn spent 21 years with Peerless Industrial Group, holding several positions and eventually serving as President and CEO from 2010 until his retirement in March 2018. In total, he spent 45 years in the chain industry.

During Wynn’s tenure at Peerless, the company underwent significant growth and change, tripling its revenue and increasing its market share from 16% to 40%. Wynn led the acquisition and integration of four related companies into Peerless, as well as selling the company three times. Because of Wynn’s efforts, Peerless rapidly grew its international sales and now exports chain worldwide to 34 countries. With top line revenue of $120 million and more than 400 employees, Peerless Chain is now the largest chain manufacturer in North America and third largest in the world.

Wynn has always been active in the manufacturing industry and in the communities where he has lived. He has served on numerous industry boards and community organizations and has had the responsibility of being president of several boards in the past.

He and his wife, Barbara, have been married for 45 years and have two daughters, Kelly Webster (Madison, Conn.) and Sarah McWhorter (Chicago, Ill.), and four granddaughters.

Wynn is looking forward to being this year’s Grand Marshal at Homecoming and is truly honored by the Heritage Award recognition.

The Winona State University Alumni Society annually recognizes alumni, faculty, staff and community members for their outstanding commitment to the University, its mission and to improving our world. For more information, visit http://www.winona.edu/alumni/awards.asp.