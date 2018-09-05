WSU Hosts Homecoming 2018

Winona State University will host its 2018 Homecoming celebration Sept. 30 to Oct. 7, with the theme of “A Warrior Through Time.”

The grand parade will step-off at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, on Huff Street from Broadway to Mark Street. All community members and families are invited to attend.

After the parade, the community is also invited to the Warrior Game Day Experience from 11 a.m. to game time near the intersection of Johnson and Mark streets.

The WSU football team will host University of Mary at 2 p.m. at Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium.

Additional Homecoming events include the Warrior Waddle 5K Run/Walk, Pep Fest and a Medallion Hunt.

For complete event listings for students, visit http://www.winona.edu/sal/homecoming.asp.

For complete alumni event listings, visit http://www.winona.edu/alumni/schedule.asp.