WSU Education Camp Impacts Young Children

STEM Camp, a summer enrichment program offered by WSU’s Rochester Education Department in partnership with Riverside Central Elementary School (Rochester Public Schools), was featured recentlyon ABC 6 News.

“STEM Camp has two primary outcomes: First, our mission is to positively impact K-5 summer school student experience through engaging STEM activities,” said Joel Traver, WSU Rochester Education Department Chair. “Our second outcome is to engage WSU teacher candidates and graduate students in authentic field experiences focused on equity and culturally responsive teaching practices.”

Courses are designed and facilitated by students in the Rochester Elementary Education program, the Graduate Induction Program, and the Master of Science in Education, as well as recent graduates of each program. Each Riverside student gets to take two different classes based on their top five choices.

Since the start of the camp in 2010, it has expanded to Gage Elementary with 225 elementary students and 45 WSU students participating in 2018.