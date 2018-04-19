WSU Football Seeks Fundraising with Inaugural “Spring Work-A-Thon”

The Winona State football team will be picking up unwanted trash and debris spread across Winona in their first “Spring Work-a-thon” to raise money for updates to the team’s A/V systems as well as additional locker room equipment upgrades and player accommodations.
This service project will begin mid-morning Sunday, April 22 and end after the team covers every block stretching from Olmstead to Hamilton. Players and coaches will break into teams and begin north, from the river, and proceed south all the way to the lake.
The football program currently has a GiveCampus campaign open and is asking for sponsors to support this community work effort. Each player is seeking ten sponsors, setting a team goal of 70% participation (750 participants) and is encouraging donors to contribute between $7 and $10 per hour—though donations of any amount are welcome.
To become a donor or to read more about the campaign visit the Warrior Football Work-A-Thon GiveCampus page.
For more information contact Offensive Line Coach, Joe Holtzclaw at hholtzclaw@winona.edu.
Kassidy Jackson
