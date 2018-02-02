WSU Theatre and Dance presents Dancescape 2018

Winona State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance will present the 28th annual Dancescape concert on the Vivian Fusillo Main Stage in the Performing Arts Center. The concert will run for three nights, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15, through Saturday, Feb. 17.

Featuring choreography created and performed by students, faculty and guest choreographers, the event will explore a broad range of themes and variations through movement.

Student choreographers include Erika Balagot, Ella Dierberger, Madelyn Falteisek, Nick Garcia, Jenna Grochow, Courtney Harms, Adyson Johnson, Hannah Ose, Tatum Reitter, Taylor Storlie and Adelle Vietor. Each piece has been designed through personal experiences, original ideas and styles.

Dancescape Artistic Director Gretchen Cohenour has created an original piece, “Tether,” a new quartet that plays with “the ties that bind relationships and life.” Two guest choreographies will be premiered, including “Dark Ecology,” created by the WSU Lyceum-sponsored “Body Cartography Project,” and Minneapolis choregrapher Berit Ahlgren’s “Story.”

Lighting designers of the production include faculty member Peggy Sannerud, guest designer Samantha Heaver, and students Ella Dierberger, Andy Glischinski, Gavin Johnson and Cameron Lornston.

Two works, Adelle Vietor’s “Ask the Moon” and Erin Drummond’s “Xx,” as seen in Dancescape 2017, will be representing the THAD Department at the American College Dance Festival. Joining these two will be a new solo piece by Nick Garcia.

Tickets are available online at www.wsuartstickets.com, by calling the WSU box office at 507-457-5235, or for purchase from noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 12-16 and one hour prior to each show. Tickets are $12 for general public or $6 for students.

For more information, contact Director Gretchen Cohenour at GCohenour@winona.edu.