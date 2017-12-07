Fall 2017 Evening of Distinction

Winona State University will recognize 61 members of the fall 2017 graduating class at the 40th Evening of Distinction ceremony at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, in East Hall, Kryzsko Commons.

These individuals were selected by the faculty in their respective majors as outstanding students.

The list of distinguished students can found on the attached document.

For more information, email Rita Rahoi-Gilchrest at rrgilchrest@winona.edu.