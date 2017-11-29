WSU Hosts An Evening with Santa

Winona State University invites the community to attend “An Evening with Santa” from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, in the Student Activities Center, lower level of Kryzsko Commons.
Punch and cookies will be served. This event is free and open to the public.
An Evening with Santa is sponsored by the WSU offices of Advancement, Communications, and Teaching, Learning and Technology.
For more information, contact the WSU Communications Office at 507-457-5024.
