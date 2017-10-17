WSU Hosts Homecoming 2017

Winona State University will host its 2017 Homecoming celebration through Oct. 22, with the theme of “All Roads Lead Home.”

The grand parade will step-off at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, on Huff Street from Broadway Street to Mark Street. All community members and families are invited to attend.

After the parade, the community is also invited to come listen to the music group County Line Drive at the Warrior Game Day Experience from 11 a.m. to game time near the intersection of Johnson and Mark streets.

The WSU football team will host Wayne State University at 2 p.m. at Altra Federal Credit Union Stadium.

Additional Homecoming events include the Warrior Waddle 5K Run/Walk, Pep Fest, Medallion Hunt and a Sunday cleanup.

Follow or join the celebration on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram using #WSUHoCo17.

For complete event listings for students, visit http://www.winona.edu/sal/homecoming.asp.

For complete alumni event listings, visit http://www.winona.edu/alumni/schedule.asp.