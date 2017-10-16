Apply to WSU Free Oct. 23-27

Winona State University will waive its $20 application fee for prospective students Oct. 23-27 as part of College Knowledge Month.

College Knowledge Month is a statewide effort to provide every graduating high school senior the opportunity to apply for college. During the month of October, high schools and postsecondary institutions will work together to engage with students and offer support as they go through the college application process.

For more information about admissions, visit http://www.winona.edu/admissions/apply.asp.