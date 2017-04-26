Denver Robinson: Committed to Success

The moment Denver Robinson stepped on the Winona State University campus he knew he wanted to be a Warrior.

“I knew I was going to be a WSU student when I saw the campus during my tour,” said Robinson. “It is a beautiful campus to spend your college years at.”

The native of Farmington, Minn., also based his decision on WSU’s excellent reputation.

“I chose WSU because it offered such a great opportunity to grow a professional resume that I could use when looking to start a career in Nursing,” he said. “It is recognized as a strong institution that builds responsible professionals.”

Robinson, who will graduate from WSU with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, said Professor Shirley Johnson and Professor Terese Hemmingsen served as great mentors and taught him all about professionalism, commitment and accountability.

“You and you alone are responsible for anything you achieve in life,” he said. “People can support you along the way, but it is ultimately your decision to get up in the morning and do the hard work.”

Robinson took the opportunity to give back to the community during his time at WSU, serving as a part of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the 7 Rivers, and also enjoyed getting to know people across the campus.

His favorite part of the WSU experience was “having the opportunity to make mistakes and learn from them while at the same time getting to know some really great friends.”

Robinson is one of three students selected to speak during WSU’s Spring 2017 Commencement exercises. After receiving his degree, he plans on working in a renal transplant unit in a hospital in Minneapolis, Minn.

WSU Spring Commencement Ceremonies will be at 9 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Friday, May 5, in McCown Gymnasium. The 9 a.m. ceremony will feature the College of Education and the College of Liberal Arts. The 12:30 p.m. ceremony will feature the College of Business and the College of Science and Engineering. The 4 p.m. ceremony will feature the College of Nursing and Health Sciences. For more information on commencement, visit http://www.winona.edu/graduation/commencement.asp.

