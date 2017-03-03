WSU’s International Office Hosts International Lunch Hour

Winona State University’s International Office will host an International Lunch Hour from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, March 17, in the Student Activity Center, Kryzsko Commons.

The International Lunch Hour will include cuisine from the South Asian Subcontinent—Beef Biryani, Aloo Pakora and Kheer for dessert.

Tickets cost $5.

For tickets, call Jakiul Alam at 651-243-9205, Uzma Ghazanfar at 507-226-2924 or Amir Hossain at 929-278-6106.

For more information, email Uzma Ghazanfar at ughazanfar14@winona.edu.